Skate 4: What is the Release Date?

Skate 4 is the much-anticipated return to the EA series that originally began life on the Xbox 360 and PS3, but what is the release date for the latest game in the franchise?

Fans had begun to lose hope of EA ever bringing the series back until the reveal trailer in 2021, and we’re moving ever closer to the game getting a retail release.

The hype has been building for quite some time now, and when the game does finally release it could be the biggest commercial success of the series yet.

Here’s everything you need to know about the potential release date for Skate 4.

Skate 4 Release Date

Unfortunately, there is not currently a publicly revealed release date for Skate 4, and it is not likely that one will be confirmed for some time.

During the initial reveal for the game, it was confirmed by EA to be extremely early in development, so no gameplay footage has been leaked or revealed by the company themselves up to this point.

We’re expecting that it will be at least a year until EA decides to release Skate 4, and there are a number of reasons for the estimate.

There are currently a number of job openings on the developer’s site relating to the Skate development team, which indicates that it is still quite a way off being ready for retail sale.

As of writing, there are 13 open positions on the EA website, ranging from Social Systems Design Lead to Rendering Software Engineers.

In terms of titles that are available for skateboard fans right now, you’d have to look at the Tony Hawks’ 1+2 Remake on the PS4/PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, or for gamers who have access to EA Play, they can get a hold of the original Skate game as well as Skate 3 on their modern hardware.

With Skate fans having waited such a long time since the release of Skate 3 on the PS3 and Xbox 360, having to wait an extra year or so might be torturous but it is much more concrete than the rumours we had to go on just a couple of years ago!

We will update this page as and when EA makes the official release date for Skate 4 public or it is leaked to the gaming community beforehand.

