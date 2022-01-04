Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With only one win in their last 10 games, it should come as no surprise that Rafa Benitez is the bookies favourite to be sacked next.

Everton are currently sitting 15th in the Premier League, level on points with 16th placed Leeds. Rumours have been swirling around the Spaniard since November and a lack of improvement means the situation has only intensified.

With the poor style of football on display and Benitez's strong links to Liverpool, most Everton fans would likely be happy to see the back of him at this point.

Here are some of the candidates who could potentially replace the Spaniard at Goodison Park

Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark):

Despite recent reports that Everton has identified Hjulmand as a potential replacement for Benitez, it seems unlikely that the Danish national team manager would be willing to leave his current post.

He was bookmarked by a number of teams after an impressive performance in the Euros but the Dane was quick to shut down speculation over the Aston Villa job before Steven Gerrard was eventually appointed.

At the time Hjulmand said: “I am super happy to be Denmark coach and I’m not going anywhere right now”.

Nuno Espirito Santo (Out of work):

Tottenham sacked Nuno at the beginning of November after a string of bad results that culminated in a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester United.

However, Everton may be willing to look past this as it is believed that the club was in advanced talks with Nuno during the summer before he agreed to manage Tottenham.

Fans may not like the idea though after watching Spurs' lacklustre performances, but it remains to be seen whether his spell at Tottenham has put the Everton hierarchy off of a potential swoop.

Frank Lampard (Out of work):

Frank Lampard took Chelsea to a top-four finish and an FA Cup final in his first season, although things went downhill in his second season he has shown he is capable in the Premier League.

The Chelsea legend has been out of work since he was sacked by the club in January, despite interest from numerous Premier League clubs.

Over the last year, Lampard has been linked with Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Norwich City, but was unable to come to an agreement with any of them.

Perhaps Everton could be the perfect opportunity Lampard was waiting for.

Ronald Koeman (Out of work):

A tough spell at Camp Nou saw Koeman sacked in October after he failed to successfully steer Barcelona through a rocky period with the club in financial difficulty.

However, his history in the Premier League, and of course with Everton themselves, could see him viewed as a potential option.

Although he was sacked by Everton due to a poor start in his second season, his achievements during his first season shouldn't be overlooked.

Koeman guided Southampton and then Everton to Europa League qualification in consecutive seasons.

Wayne Rooney (Derby County):

Life hasn't been easy for Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney since joining Derby County. The Rams were sitting at rock bottom of the Championship when he took charge but after a turbulent spell, he eventually guided them to safety.

Since then the club has been hit hard financially and has even been docked points. Despite the situation, Rooney has made the best of it and has been praised for the team's performances.

Rooney was said to be willing to take over the Newcastle job, had it been offered to him, so Everton may be able to tempt him away with the offer of a Premier League role.

