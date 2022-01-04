Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Neon: Everything We Know About the New Agent

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 is set to be released onto servers on Tuesday 11th January 2022, and Neon is set to be the newest Agent added to the game.

Interestingly, the newest Agent to be added to the massively popular eSport was “accidentally” leaked at the end of 2021.

There have been some interesting developments since the leak regarding the new agent, with Riot Games confirming that the Agent will soon be coming to the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Valorant Agent Neon, including how the Agent was leaked ahead of time.

Valorant Agent Neon

Neon was originally leaked “accidentally” on Amazon’s Prime Gaming page. Fans noticed that the storefront’s background was changed to show new art showcasing Neon’s appearance and confirming that the Agent originally believed to be called Sprinter was in fact known as Neon.

The image was quickly removed, but the leak was already discovered by players and it prompted Riot Games to put out a statement on social media confirming that it was in fact the newest Agent in the game.

There have been a number of fans that are sceptical of the leak being accidental, as Riot seemed to jump on the leak pretty quickly on Friday December 31st and confirm that it was the new Agent.

Although it has not been confirmed, it is worth noting that Neon is believed to be a Duelist Agent. The last three Agents to be introduced to the game have been a Controller (Astra), Initiator (KAY-0) and Sentinel (Chamber), so it is a pretty fair assumption that Neon is going to be a duelist.

Many fans believe that Neon is being introduced to the game as a ‘counter’ to Jett, arguably the most powerful Agent in the game with a near 100% pick rate in pro play. It is believed that Neon will be replacing Jett as the fastest Agent in the game, making a huge difference to the meta of Valorant and the eSport as a whole going forward.

We’re expecting that Riot will make more information public about the Agent as we head towards the official release date of Valorant Episode 4 Act 1.

