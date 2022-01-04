Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A picture has been released of Big E immediately following his loss to Brock Lesnar in the fatal five-way at WWE Day 1 and it is heartbreaking.

Typical of today’s current climate, a change to the schedule had to be made following Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19.

This meant that the originally scheduled title fight between Lesnar and Reigns had to be cancelled.

Instead, Lesnar was placed into Raw’s WWE Championship match, turning it into a fatal five-way. This meant that the participants included the reigning champ Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Lesnar.

The match was electric and at points it looked like the fight could have gone to any of the five wrestlers competing for the championship.

Big E had thrown Lashley through the announcer’s desk, Kevin Owens had landed a frog splash on Lesnar and The Beast Incarnate himself hit Owens, Rollins and Big E with F5s in the highlights of what made the fight an incredible spectacle.

It looked like it was going to be decided between Lesnar and Lashley following the former's F5s on the other opponents, but from out of nowhere, the champion reappeared.

Big E hit Lashley with the Big Ending, eliminating him from the fight. It then looked like he would hit Lesnar with the same move, however, the former UFC champion got the better of his opponent and reversed the move, pinning Big E to win the championship and take the belt.

It is extremely controversial that someone who wasn’t originally in the fight took home the belt, so it does lead you to believe what would the original plans have been had Reigns not tested positive. Because of the nature of the title change, many have sympathised with the former New Day member.

The picture of Big E shows how much the championship meant to him as he appears to be broken, sadly left slouched upon the side of the ring glumly looking down thinking about what could have been.

You'll be back, Big E!

