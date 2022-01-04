Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Whitehawk vs Three Bridges isn’t a match we expected to be covering this week.

However, the game between the two Isthmian South East Division clubs is going viral.

While most of you were enjoying your bank holiday Monday, Whitehawk and Three Bridges were playing out a quite incredible 90 minutes.

Fortunately for football fans everywhere, it was being filmed by ‘Your Instant Replay’ who broadcast Non-League and grassroots matches.

So, where do we even begin with this game in the 8th tier?

Ok, so the headline is that Three Bridges came away with a 1-0 win in what was a mid-table battle.

Battle is the key word here.

That’s because there were as many as FIVE red cards during the match.

Whitehawk picked up two and Three Bridges had three sent off.

Most of the red cards came about after fights broke out between both sets of players.

Meanwhile, there were a couple of truly horrendous tackles - including one from a Three Bridges player who caught his opponent in the midriff with a sliding tackle!

But it wasn’t all violence.

There are also some hilarious moments.

Some terrible shots were taken from long range, a player falling over while through on goal and an awful miss right at the end.

It really is one of the greatest highlights packages we’ve ever seen:

VIDEO: Highlights of Whitehawk vs Three Bridges

VIDEO: Extended highlights of Whitehawk vs Three Bridges

Check out the extended highlights on the match below:

Social media reacts

Check out some of the reaction on social media:

“This is the best fun you'll have today,” one wrote.

Another added: “Too much to dissect in 2 minutes of highlights.”

A third said: “This is the most incredible game of football I have ever seen. It had everything. Non-league is so brilliant.”

A fourth fan said: “This is absolutely incredible. Like a wonderful piece of art you need to pick apart.”

A fifth added: “That tackle at 1:30 is a thing of beauty. I could watch it all day.”

Meanwhile, it was perhaps summed up by this fan: “What on earth did these players take before the game? The tackling/violence is on another level but the shooting, my word.”

Forget the Premier League. This is proper football!

