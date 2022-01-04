Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge is a throwback to the classic arcade-era TMNT game, but what is the release date for the new title?

Publisher DotEmu will be releasing the game on several new platforms, including Nintendo Switch and PC, with players able to relive the classic era of 4-player arcade beat 'em ups at home.

The full-colour pixel art graphics and vintage TMNT vibe will take players back to the height of Turtle Power (the 80s), with every character, vehicle, weapon, item, and background in the release being directly inspired by the 1987 TV show.

Here’s everything you need to know about the potential release date for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge Release Date

The developers of the game are clearly fans of the classic co-op games themselves, and this upcoming title looks like a great way to look back at the beat 'em up genre that was a huge arcade hit.

Unfortunately, there is not currently a specific release date set for the new game, but we do have a timeframe in which the game will be coming out.

Several outlets have the game listed as coming out “in 2022,” which at present isn’t a definitive date of release but it is at least an indication that we will be seeing the game appear this year.

It is worth noting that the Steam pre-order for the game has now changed from 2022 to “coming soon,” which again isn’t a clear indication but it may well point to the game getting released at some point in Q1 of 2022.

Currently, the game is slated to be released on Microsoft PC, Steam, Epic Game Store and Nintendo Switch, and the game is already available to pre-order now.

As noted, it is only the Steam version of the game that is listed as “coming soon” rather than just “2022,” but it is expected that the game will be released on all platforms at the same time when the title is finally made available for purchase.

We will update this page as and when the official release date for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge is confirmed by the publishers.

