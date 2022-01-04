Newcastle transfer news: £25m deal expected to have major impact at St James' Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United would boost their hopes of attracting more big names to St James' Park during the January transfer window if they succeed in their pursuit of Kieran Trippier, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Magpies are growing increasingly confident of being able to complete the right-back's £25million move from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid before the end of the week.

What's the latest news involving Trippier?

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has made bringing Trippier to the club a top priority and an offer was formally tabled at the weekend.

It appears Howe is close to getting his man as, according to the Express, the Magpies have made a breakthrough in talks with the 35-cap England international's current employers.

The report suggests Trippier is nearing a return to his homeland despite Atletico boss Diego Simeone wanting to keep the full-back in the Spanish capital.

But the 31-year-old's departure from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium looks inevitable after he waved goodbye to Atletico's fans after playing the full 90 minutes of the 2-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Newcastle are reportedly willing to offer Trippier a deal worth £150,000-per-week, which would make him the highest earner in the club's history.

What has Dean Jones said about Trippier?

Jones believes the first transfer since the £305million takeover led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund is crucial for Newcastle.

The whopping injection of cash has made the Magpies the richest club in world football as the Public Investment Fund is worth £320billion.

Jones feels Trippier's arrival would make deals in the remaining of the January transfer window easier.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "If they can get Trippier then I think it helps them with the recruitment that follows on.

"But, basically, the first deal they do will set the tone for what else follows."

Have Newcastle lodged bids for any other big names?

It looks as though Howe is keen to welcome defensive reinforcements to St James' Park as no other side has conceded more Premier League goals than Newcastle this season.

According to The Telegraph, the Magpies have been frustrated in their pursuit of Lille centre-half Sven Botman after seeing an opening bid of £30million rejected.

The report suggests Lille have told the Tynesiders that the 10-cap Netherlands under-21 international is not for sale.

It comes as a blow to Newcastle as Botman was first revealed as a top target for Howe by The Athletic last month.

