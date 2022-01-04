Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Xabi Alonso is regarded as one of the best midfielders of the 21st century, but maybe we didn't appreciate just how good he was.

The former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder was a joy to watch on the pitch, often picking out brilliant passes with his insane vision.

The Spaniard even produced one of the best assists the Premier League has ever seen back in 2005, and it's somehow not spoken about enough.

On November 30, 2005, Liverpool defeated Sunderland 2-0 thanks to goals from Luis Garcia and club captain Steven Gerrard.

It was the goal from Garcia that we'll be diving into today, thanks to the glorious assist from Alonso.

Facing his own goal when the ball comes to him, as can be seen below, Alonso managed to hook the ball with his weaker food towards Garcia.

The technique, vision and outright cheek to even attempt the pass make this one of the Premier League's most underrated assists.

As expected, the clip has left Liverpool fans in awe, with many realising that they perhaps didn't appreciate just how good Alonso was.

As one fan pointed out, Alonso also produced another jaw-dropping assist for Gerrard just 15 minutes later, proving just how good he was.

Fans have even taken issue with Martin Tyler's commentary, with the legendary commentator calling Alonso's pass "speculative", while Liverpool fans think he knew exactly what he was doing.

Alonso ended his time in Liverpool in 2009 after playing 143 times in the Premier League for the Reds, scoring 15 goals.

The Spaniard moved to Real Madrid and later to Bayern Munich, where he played 158 and 79 times in the La Liga and Bundesliga respectively.

