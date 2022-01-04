Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton's future in Formula 1 has ben in doubt ever since that dramatic final day in Abu Dhabi.

The seven-time world champion had a record-breaking eighth world title wrenched away from him in the dying laps after a controversial call from the race director, Michael Masi.

After Nicholas Latifi crashed with only laps to go, a safety car was dispatched to control the race as marshals worked to remove the debris.

However, with just over a lap to go, Masi allowed the lapped cars clogged up between Hamilton and challenger Max Verstappen to pass before restarting the race for just one lap.

On a brand new set of tyres, Verstappen roared past Hamilton with ease before streaking away to clinch a maiden world title in the most incredible circumstances.

There was outcry on social media and an incensed Mercedes team immediately challenged the FIA.

Both appeals were battered away by the authorities and Verstappen was crowned the champion of the world.

Hamilton showed some real class in the aftermath of the Abu Dhabi debacle but little has been heard of the Brit ever since.

He unfollowed everyone on Instagram over the festive season and many have wondered whether or not he is planning on going again in 2022.

Now, we may have an answer after Mercedes posted a cryptic tweet suggesting Hamilton is raring to go as he bids to break the record for the most drivers' world titles.

He's coming back, isn't he?

We all want to see another year of Hamilton vs Verstappen madness and, with the new cars coming into the game this season, having one of the greatest drivers of all time around can only be good for the sport.

If hopes are realised, the new cars are going to make for much more even racing and could see the likes of McLaren and Ferrari offering a much sterner challenge to the might of Mercedes and Red Bull.

With a new, exciting teammate in George Russell and a new challenge presented by the different car, Hamilton could once again show why he is one of the greatest figures motorsport has ever known.

