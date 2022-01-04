Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Despite Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Championship last week, his plans for WrestleMania will remain the same.

With Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19, Brock Lesnar was unable to challenge for the Universal Championship at WWE Day 1 on Saturday evening.

As such, Lesnar was moved over to the Raw WWE Championship match, which he ended up winning, pinning Big E.

This made fans question if WWE's plans for WrestleMania had changed, with prior reports stating that Lesnar was set to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.

However, reports have suggested that those plans are going to stay the same, as Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is still slated to take place at WrestleMania 38 in April.

Ringside News is reporting that the decision to put the WWE Champion on Lesnar was done to enhance his story with Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns.

This has been corroborated by Bryan Alvarez, who notes that the plan for WrestleMania is still for WWE's two biggest stars to share the ring.

What is unclear is whether the WWE Champion and Universal Championship will be on the line, or if WWE plans on having one of Reigns or Lesnar drop their belts before WrestleMania.

Some have also questioned whether WWE will opt to have a champion vs. champion non-title match at the biggest show of the year, to keep the belts on their respective champions.

Roman Reigns is slated to return to SmackDown this week after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, so we'll likely see what's in store for the pair later on this week.

