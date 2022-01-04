Call of Duty Mobile: Exciting News Surfaces on Social Media Around Verdansk

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile has massively grown in popularity lately and the latest news surfacing on social media will be one that excites the whole of the Call of Duty community.

The Call of Duty franchise is one of the biggest in the gaming industry and has been for decades as it has provided us with many great games and game modes over the years.

Big news hit the COD community when the developers of Warzone decided to change the battle royale game as we know it. They destroyed Verdansk and replaced it with Caldera.

Caldera has been massively enjoyed by the fan base, but there is definitely a large proportion of the gaming community that definitely miss Verdansk.

Exciting Call of Duty Mobile News Surfaces on Social Media Around Verdansk

Call of Duty Mobile is well known for bringing back content to the game from former games in the franchise. This is great for the fan base as they are able to see some of their best characters and weapons be playable once again.

Verdansk was a great battle royale map, and was a lot of fun for the two years it was live, and according to the latest news on Twitter, we could see it make a return to the franchise in Call of Duty Mobile.

The recent news suggests that the battle royale map is not in the game files as it currently stands; however, there are algorithms for its future cloud addition. The game is ready for a map release to install and function.

This doesn’t mean it will be coming anytime soon, but it does mean it is likely that the map will be added to the game at some point in the future.

The game is one of the biggest in the Mobile community, and Android and iPhone users are having a lot of fun on COD Mobile. Be sure to keep an eye out on GiveMeSport as we will be providing all the latest updates about the addition of Verdansk.

