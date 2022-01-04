Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This didn't go to plan for Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch at WWE Day 1 on Saturday evening, at least if reports are to be believed.

The finish to the match saw Lynch pin Morgan to retain her Raw Women's Championship in WWE's first women's match of 2022.

While Lynch was always slated to win the match, things didn't go exactly as planned with regards to the specifics of the finish.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Lynch was supposed to place her feet on the ropes while pinning Morgan.

This would have set up a third match for Morgan and Lynch, but this have been made more complicated as a result of the botch.

Meltzer explains that Lynch did actually cheat in the match, poking Morgan's eye towards the end, but the commentary team failed to pick up on it.

As a result of that, WWE has had to "reshuffle" its plans for the women's division on Monday Night Raw, which we saw on last night's show.

Yeah they botched that one. So probably, the idea was for Becky and Liv Morgan to do another match the way they had done that finish. And evidently, because they didn’t do the finish right, now they’re kinda having to reshuffle things.

On last night's show, WWE announced that Doudrop, Bianca Belair and the aforementioned Liv Morgan will all compete in a triple threat match on next week's show.

The winner of the match will earn a title shot at Becky Lynch, and considering the report from Dave Meltzer, it's pretty likely that Morgan wins that match.

