Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams Undercard: Full Confirmed List so Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chris Eubank Jr is facing Liam Williams very soon and we can tell the boxing world who is on the undercard for the big event.

They have both had very decent careers so far, but they have never been able to face each other in the past.

Eubank Jr has held multiple championships in two weight classes, including the IBF world super-middleweight title, whilst Williams has challenged for titles but not been able to come out on top as of yet.

This fight should be very entertaining as a lot is a stake, and we will no doubt see some very big blows between the two on the night.

Read More: Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams: Date, Card, UK Start Time, Ring Walks, Tickets, Venue, Live Stream, Odds And More

Full Confirmed Undercard List So Far for Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Everyone will be tuning in to watch the main event, but a lot of people will also want to see the fight on the undercard.

They could include title fights, grudge matches or feature fights which involve up and coming stars, so they are definitely worth tuning in for.

Here is the full confirmed Undercard list so far in full:

Main Event

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Undercard

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin – for WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight titles

Samuel Antwi vs Conah Walker

Craig McCarthy vs Bradley Rea

Typically, there are around three-five fights on the undercard and there should be some huge fights on this undercard as there is a lot of coverage and hype around the event.

These are the confirmed fights so far, but no doubt over the next few weeks, more fights will be announced, and the moment they are, we will update this page, so be sure to keep an eye on it.

Many are very excited for the fight between Eubank Jr and Williams, and if Williams can pull of an upset, he will put himself in a great position for future fights.

With it being a a month or so since we have seen a big headliner fight, Eubank Jr vs Williams can't come soon enough.

Who do you think will win the fight on the night? Let us know if you are backing a win for Eubank Jr or Williams.

Enter our latest giveaway to be in with a chance of winning up to £500 worth of merchandise!

You can find all of the latest boxing news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News