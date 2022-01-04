Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United's tumultuous season took another alarming turn last night as they slumped to a 1-0 loss at home to Wolves.

A late goal from João Moutinho was enough to consign United to their sixth loss of the Premier League season so far.

It is safe to say that Ralf Rangnick has not made the sort of instant impact everyone may have been hoping for as yet more evidence presents itself that the issues at the club run far deeper than the manager.

The Red Devils are now way down in seventh on the table and are closer to last-placed Norwich than they are to first-placed, Manchester City.

That is the sort of jarring statistic that needs addressing and the outcry from fans and pundits alike in the immediate aftermath of the Wolves defeat shows that the people are not happy at all.

Rio Ferdinand was frank in assessment of United's worries while Gary Neville was once again critical of his former club.

However, it was an outburst from midfield great Paul Scholes that really highlighted the full extent of the animosity towards the current state of affairs at the club.

In a now deleted Instagram post, Scholes appeared to brand the current United squad 's***houses' in a not-so-subtle manner.

Using a series of emojis to follow up the statement; "F***ing awful", Scholes made his feelings clear.

Scholes is not a happy man.

United next travel to Aston Villa as they desperately search for a way to get their stuttering season back on track.

There were some encouraging signs from the Wolves defeat, however.

The often-criticised Phil Jones made a solid return to the line-up and was one of United's better players on the day.

His body language shone through while so of his teammates looked as though rather be anywhere other than playing at the Theatre of Dreams.

Rangnick certainly has his work cut out for him if he wants to guide this United side back into the Champions League for another year.

