Tottenham transfer news: 6'4 Mourinho signing 'doesn't feature in Antonio Conte's plans'

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has hinted that Joe Rodon doesn't feature in Antonio Conte's long-term plans at Tottenham.

The centre-back has hardly had a look in since signing for £11m from Swansea the summer before last. And O'Rourke isn't hopeful of his chances improving in the coming weeks.

What's the latest news with Rodon?

It's been an incredibly frustrating 18 months for the 22-cap Welshman, who's been overlooked for the majority of his Tottenham career.

In fact, Rodon has been limited to just 20 appearances in total and hasn't played in the Premier League since the 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace almost four months ago.

The Italian's preferred back-three has been Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Ben Davies, with Rodon's game-time not improving despite Cristian Romero currently sidelined through injury.

When Romero suffered a hamstring problem, the 24-year-old would have been hoping to slot into the right centre-back role next to Dier. However, Conte said that he sees Rodon as a back-up to Dier, which explains his lack of opportunities in other positions.

Wales manager Robert Page recently told Rodon, 6ft4, to leave Tottenham to get more regular first-team football, and O'Rourke doesn't think that he's in Conte's thoughts right now.

What did O'Rourke say about Rodon?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It seems like he doesn't feature in Conte's plans going forward. There's been links with Newcastle, Watford and Brighton."

Who else has been linked with Rodon?

According to 90min, Tottenham are open to letting Rodon leave on loan this window, which doesn't come as a great surprise given his virtual no-show under Conte.

The same outlet believe that Newcastle are interested in signing the defender this month, whilst Leeds, Brighton, and Watford, are all in the race to sign the Welshman.

Rodon is still relatively inexperienced at Premier League level but given the fact that all of the sides chasing his signature are from the top-flight shows exactly how highly he's rated.

With the World Cup less than 12 months away, it's important that Rodon is playing regularly. And at present, that doesn't appear likely to be in north London, so a temporary loan move away would be his best bet.

