Aston Villa transfer news: 'Big money' claim emerges over 6 foot Premier League star

The Sun football reporter Tom Barclay claims that Aston Villa would have to pay “big money” to sign Oriol Romeu from Southampton in the January transfer window.

The club have been linked with a potential swoop to sign the defensive midfielder this month by The Athletic as Steven Gerrard looks to strengthen his squad at Villa Park.

What’s the latest with Villa?

The club have been in pretty mixed form under the management of Gerrard since his arrival from Rangers.

The former Liverpool captain was appointed on November 13th and he has taken charge of eight games in total, guiding them to wins over Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Norwich City, but seeing them lose to Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and, most recently, Brentford.

Those results have left the club in 13th place in the Premier League table, comfortably clear of the relegation zone, by 11 points, and looking to climb into the top ten of the division.

Romeu has been linked as a potential signing in this transfer window, with reports suggesting that he was scouted initially in the summer, though no deal materialised.

However, he remains a key member of the Southampton squad; Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men are just one point and one place behind Villa in the table.

He has a contract at St Mary’s Stadium until 2023 but Barclay believes that he would be an expensive signing, such would be the cost of Southampton replacing him in the current transfer window.

Indeed, the Spaniard has made 17 appearances for the club in the league this season and has twice worn the captain’s armband, against Leeds United and Burnley.

What did Barclay say about Romeu?

Asked about the potential of Villa moving for him, The Sun journalist told GiveMeSport: "For January, talking about it from a Villa point of view, they would have to offer big money for him, I'd say, because Southampton would need to reinvest that and buy a replacement."

Can Villa get him in?

It’s a debatable one and Barclay has made a really good point.

While Romeu may be valued at £4.5m by Transfermarkt, his importance to Southampton is a completely different kettle of fish.

He is clearly one of the first names on the teamsheet when he is fit and Hasenhuttl relies on him regardless of opposition.

It is remarkably difficult for clubs to do business in January and selling Romeu would leave Southampton scrambling to find a replacement.

The only way to get one would be to spend so it figures that they would demand a significant fee from Gerrard’s side.

The message to Villa is clear: Pay up or move on.

