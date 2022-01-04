West Ham transfer news: Fresh Irons claim emerges on £83.7m star with 18 goals in 21/22

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones believes that West Ham United will be linked with a move to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window, although he has his doubts over the viability of a deal.

Vlahovic has been in electric form for the Serie A club this season and has scored 18 goals in all competitions throughout the campaign.

What’s the latest with Vlahovic?

He has emerged as one of the best strikers in Europe throughout this season.

The Serbia international’s 18 goals this season are outstanding, while he has also netted 16 goals in just 18 games in the league.

In total, the 21-year-old has scored 47 times in 106 games for Fiorentina this season and has also netted seven goals in 14 caps for his country.

That has led to a clutch of European clubs eyeing a deal to sign him, either in January or in the summer transfer window.

He has been heavily linked with a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur, and he would reportedly cost around €100m (£83.7m) after becoming a huge player for the Italian club.

Along with Spurs, there is also said to be interest from Arsenal, as well as Chelsea and Manchester City.

Jones believes that West Ham will also be linked with a swoop, as they seek to sign a striker this month to provide back-up and competition for Michail Antonio.

What has Jones said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said: “I do think they’ll be linked with Vlahovic but I think that’s a bit unrealistic.”

Is there any chance of Vlahovic moving to east London?

Not really, no.

The Hammers simply do not have the required amount of cash needed to fund a deal at this point in time.

Their transfer record is the £45m that they paid to sign Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt; they would have to pay nearly double that to sign Vlahovic, who has been dubbed a "complete number nine" by Serie A expert Conor Clancy.

The Irons would also have to beat off fierce competition from some of the top clubs in England, and it is debatable as to whether the striker would want to move to the London Stadium.

There remains some uncertainty over whether the club will be able to qualify for the Champions League this season and the Fiorentina star is surely going to want to be playing in the competition next term.

This one just doesn’t seem likely at all, exactly as Jones says.

