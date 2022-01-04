Call of Duty Mobile: Test Build Details for Global Version Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Details regarding the test build for the Global edition of Call of Duty Mobile have been unveiled in all its glory.

In what is one of the largest gaming series currently on the market, the mobile edition of the first-person shooter has, equally, taken the community by storm thanks to its seismic player base.

As the game continues to grow and attract even more players to the mobile gaming world, TiMi Studio Group, the developers of Call of Duty Mobile, have been working alongside Activision to publish the game around the world as they attempt to give access to players across the globe, from Asia to Alaska and back.

With this in mind, the developers have been working on two different versions of the game to ensure that accessibility is as generous as possible. However, details before the turn of the year had been scarce.

This has now changed as new information has emerged for Android users, with iOS players suspected to be updated later this week.

Call of Duty Mobile Global Version

Via codmINTEL on Twitter, we received new details regarding exactly what the beta of the Global version will entail as far as technical specifications are concerned.

Although the details are brief, we now have a good insight in terms of what to expect. Bear in mind, and as mentioned earlier, this is only for those that game on Android devices. In regards to iOS, this will be available later this week.

Here is what you can expect for Android:

32-bit and 64-bit editions available.

30,000 player limit

600MB download size.

As you can see, the test will come on a first-come, first-served basis and it is expected that these spots in the beta will be taken quickly. So be sure to sign up via the post above to get your name down to participate.

The Global edition of Call of Duty Mobile is being produced for all regions outside of Vietnam, Belgium and China, while Garena is just for players in Southeast Asia.

It will be interesting to see how the test pans out for those players that are participating and whether the feedback that is provided by the community is positive or negative. Only time will tell on this one.

