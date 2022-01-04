League of Legends Update 12.2: Release Date, Patch Notes, Champions, Items, Bug Fixes and Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

League of Legends update 12.2 is next on the agenda and we have all of the details that you’ll need to know regarding this upcoming patch.

This will be the second in-game adaptation that Riot Games will be making in 2022 and follows just two weeks following the release of 12.1, which provided only a minor update in comparison to previous versions.

Champions such as Diana and Gangplank were the emphasis of the buffs that took place last time out, with Sona and Rek’Sai getting nerfed. Along with this, Teleport was adjusted and several system nerfs also took place.

With this in mind, it will be interesting to see how significant update 12.2 is when it arrives, and what changes Riot will have made.

While details are still limited, scroll down to find out everything we know so far regarding League of Legends update 12.2.

League of Legends 12.2 Release Date

According to the League of Legends’ patch schedule, update 12.2 will be released on Thursday 20th January 2022. This will be one of the rare occasions where Riot misses its traditional two-week patch launch that we saw throughout the course of 2021.

Why this is the case, remains to be seen. If this date changes at any stage from now until release, we will update this section of the article. Be sure to check back in with us!

League of Legends 12.2 Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the patch notes for League of Legends update 12.2 have yet to be revealed by the developers. The comprehensive list, as well as the respective sections listed above, will be updated in their entirety as soon as they are released.

Champions

TBC

Items

TBC

Bug Fixes

TBC

