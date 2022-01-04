FIFA 22 TOTY: Team of the Year Release Date Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Team of the Year (TOTY) is easily the biggest promo of Ultimate Team (FUT) in FIFA 22 and we now have clarity regarding when it could be released in-game.

Each year, EA Sports commemorate 11 of the best players across the globe by giving them special blue and gold cards with massively upgraded stats and extortionate value in the transfer market to match.

This alone is why this has always been so popular, as there is the chance to make millions of Coins with just a click of a button, and tends to be the busiest weekend of the year with more gamers playing FIFA than at any other time.

With this in mind, the entire FIFA community will be eager to find out when the first TOTY players are added in-game and what the launch schedule will be.

Many fans of the series already have an array of players in mind that could be featured as part of the promo this year, with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne appearing to be no-brainers.

FIFA 22 TOTY Release Date

While EA have not made any confirmation regarding when TOTY will be launched, and are not likely to until about 2 days to go, leaks have emerged that suggested when nominations begin and when the official start date is.

According to FUTZone on Twitter, TOTY nominees should start on Friday 7th January and the actual promo itself will get underway on Friday 21st January 2022.

In recent years, EA have typically released the players in the squad in a certain order and we do not expect this to be different this time around. The attacking players should be released first, followed by the midfielders, then the defenders and goalkeeper, and finally the whole squad together.

This should kick the transfer market into life after several crashes that have taken place since the game’s release back in October 2021, with the likely introduction of Honourable Mentions cards, Player Objectives and Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

Now that we have a launch date, the excitement can build and the anticipation will likely rapidly escalate and the days and weeks count down for the arrival of those gorgeous blue and gold cards.

