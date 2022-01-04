Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Andy Murray and Liam Broady have been jesting over images which emerged from a training session with Emma Raducanu.

Murray and Raducanu took part in a joint training session for the Australian Open last week.

Pictures of the pair hitting the ball back and forth were shared on Twitter by the LTA. The governing body also shared a photo of Raducanu giving her coach Torben Beltz a fist bump.

Broady, Murray’s doubles partner, seemed to have mistaken the identity of Beltz, posting on Twitter: "Why is Andy’s body shaped like a teapot in the third picture?"

He later added: "I’ve just realised this is Emma’s coach and not Andy hahahahahahaha".

Murray revealed the truth, however, sharing a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with Broady. The conversation showed Broady had been told that it was Beltz in the photo before he posted about it on Twitter.

"You didn’t realise, Liam. I told you when you messaged me trying to make fun of me," Murray wrote. "Not only are you an idiot, you’re a liar."

All three British tennis players are in Australia for this month’s Grand Slam, with Murray set to make an emotional return as a wildcard.

The former world number one lost to Roberto Bautista Agut at the tournament in 2019, just after revealing he had to undergo hip surgery. Murray believed it would be his last match at the event.

Raducanu is at the other end of her career. The 19-year-old will be playing at her first Grand Slam since her improbable victory at the US Open in September.

She became the first ever qualifier, male or female, to win a Grand Slam, and became the first female British tennis player to earn a major title since Virginia Wade in 1977.

Raducanu started the year ranked 343rd but is now world number 19, and she will have high hopes going into 2022.

Her season will start at Sydney Classic Tennis, a WTA 500 event scheduled to run from January 10th to 15th.

