Pokemon Legends Arceus Pre Order: How to Reserve Your Copy

Pokemon Legends Arceus is on the way and the excitement is rapidly escalating as fans of the series want to know how to pre-order this epic looking game.

The monster-catching phenomenon rolls on into 2022 as Game Freak look to adopt a whole new gameplay element that they have never adopted before.

It was all the way back in 1995 where the Japanese gaming developers created the Pokemon series that has gone on to become a worldwide sensation with men, women, boys and girls of all ages.

Initially, fans thought Pokemon Legends Arceus was going to bring something all-new with its open-world element, which was later rubbished, This led to some immediately comparing it to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which is known to be one of the greatest Nintendo Switch games ever made.

No pressure then, Game Freak! That being said, fans will be eager to know how they can reserve their copy ahead of the release of what is expected to be a hugely popular game.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Pre Order

(Credit: Nintendo)

There are several UK retailers that are accepting pre-orders at the time of writing and they are as follows:

There is only one version of the game that is currently available which will set gamers back £49.99. As well as this, there will be a selection of freebies that players will receive:

Pokemon Legends Arceus Steelbook

Arceus Figurine

Pokemon Legends Arceus will be released on Friday 28th January 2022 for the Nintendo Switch only.

