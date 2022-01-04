Elland Road transfer news: Leeds 'have been watching' 36-goal star 'for a long, long time'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United have been keeping tabs on John Swift for some time and Marcelo Bielsa is keen to welcome the Reading midfielder to Elland Road, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The transfer window reopened on Saturday and it will give Whites head coach Bielsa the opportunity to bolster a squad currently finding themselves eight points clear of the Premier League's relegation zone.

What's the latest news involving Swift?

Leeds are reportedly lining up a bid for Swift after seeing Reading's initial £7million asking price plummet due to entering the final six months of his contract.

The Whites have been linked with the 26-year-old previously, with their interest dating all the way back to 2019.

But Leeds' chances of being able to secure Swift's services have potentially been improved in recent weeks after it was revealed that he has rejected the offer of a new Reading contract, meaning the Royals may look to secure a cut-price fee this month rather than seeing him depart for nothing at the end of the season.

The Star reported in November that Leeds and Premier League rivals Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers were considering bids ahead of January.

It appears the Whites' interest has not faltered and The Athletic's Leeds correspondent Phil Hay has previously suggested that Bielsa 'does like Swift'.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Swift?

O'Rourke is aware that Bielsa is a fan of Swift and been looking into the possibility of welcoming the midfielder to Elland Road for some time.

The journalist reckons the Reading man has the same qualities Bielsa wants in fresh arrivals to the Yorkshire club.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "They've been watching him for a long, long time now.

"He's obviously somebody that they think can fit the profile of the type of player that Marcelo Bielsa does like at his disposal."

How has Swift performed so far this season?

Swift has been in impressive form since the campaign got underway in August, finding the back of the net eight times and recording a further nine assists in 21 outings.

It means he has already enjoyed the most productive Championship campaign of his career, so it should come as no surprise that there is Premier League interest.

He has now scored 36 goals and provided as many assists over the course of 200 appearances in England's second tier.

However, should he move to Leeds, he would do so with just one minute of Premier League experience, with that coming in the form of a substitute appearance while he was on the books of Chelsea in 2014.

