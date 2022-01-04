West Ham transfer news: Irons 'looking at' £27m PL duo this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United are looking at moves for Burnley defender James Tarkowski or Liverpool’s Nat Phillips in the January transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Hammers are expected to strengthen their backline over the winter after first-choice pairing Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma were ruled out for significant spells through injury.

What is the latest news involving West Ham?

David Moyes has been left with just Issa Diop and Craig Dawson as his only available options at the heart of defence in recent weeks.

Ogbonna is set to be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign after damaging his ACL, while summer signing Zouma suffered a hamstring problem against Chelsea last month.

Since the Frenchman’s enforced absence on 4 December, West Ham have only kept one clean sheet in all competitions, highlighting their struggles at the back.

As a result, several names have been linked with a move to the London Stadium, including Tarkowski and Phillips, who are valued at a combined £27 million by Transfermarkt.

According to Claret & Hugh, the east London outfit are locked in a tussle with Newcastle United for Tarkowski, whose contract expires next summer.

Meanwhile, several teams are believed to be interested in securing Philips’ services after he made his intention to depart Merseyside clear following a lack of game time, with the youngster subsequently opening the door to a move to West Ham.

Jones claims that the Irons are interested in swooping for one of the two English gems this month.

What has Jones been saying about West Ham?

And the journalist reaffirmed West Ham’s interest in the pair, claiming they are two of the options being considered by the capital club.

With Moyes’ charges currently locked in a battle for European football, it seems they’re keen to strengthen at the halfway stage of the campaign.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “At centre-back, I think Tarkowski and Nat Phillips are two of the people that they're looking at. Again, it's going to depend on fees.”

Would Tarkowski and Phillips be good signings?

Phillips enjoyed a breakout season throughout 2020/21, making 20 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions as they endured an injury crisis.

As per FBref.com, the 24-year-old recorded 1.11 tackles per 90 last term, 1.79 interceptions and a whopping 8.83 clearances.

Tarkowski has put up similarly impressive figures this season, making 1.69 tackles, 2.50 interceptions and 4.88 clearances.

Both players have bettered the tallies put up by Diop and Dawson across all three metrics at the start of the current campaign, meaning Moyes could secure an upgrade at centre-back with either option.

