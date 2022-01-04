Newcastle transfer news: Huge twist emerges as Chelsea 'suddenly' take action on £25m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones has revealed that Chelsea are interested in a deal to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid as he closes in on a move to Newcastle United.

Reports suggest that the Magpies are close to completing a deal to sign the England international as they look to kick off a January of spending.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

The club remain in the relegation zone in the Premier League, although they did not play over the weekend due to a COVID-enforced postponement.

It means they are currently 19th in the table, with just one win this season, and sitting two points behind safety and Watford in 17th.

Burnley, in 18th, have two games in hand on Eddie Howe’s side, while Watford also have one game in hand.

Nevertheless, the takeover at the club from the Public Investment Fund has strengthened the club’s hand in the transfer window and a deal to bring Trippier into the club appears to be nearing completion.

The Guardian has reported that a £25m transfer is close, with the Magpies hoping to formalise the deal by the end of the week.

But Jones has now revealed that Chelsea are also considering a swoop after seeing a number of injury issues emerge.

Both Ben Chilwell and Reece James are currently injured and Jones has now revealed that they are considering a potential swoop to sign Trippier from Atletico, although it remains to be seen if they will be able to hijack the deal.

Enter giveaway!

What did Jones say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "To be honest, even with Trippier, suddenly Chelsea are having a look because they're like 'we need full-backs, wing-backs, if Kieran Trippier is available, let's go and speak to him.'"

Manchester United EMBARRASSED! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Are Newcastle in danger of losing out?

It really depends on whether this interest forces Newcastle to get this wrapped up quickly.

Amazingly, it could be said that the Magpies actually have more money than the Blues and this could only really be good news for Atletico, who could drive the price up for Trippier.

The Magpies have confidence in doing the deal, per reports, but they may well be looking over their shoulder now that Chelsea are sniffing around.

1 of 10 What year was Stamford Bridge first built? 1876 1886 1896 1906

The Blues are undoubtedly a bigger pull than Newcastle, given that they are the Champions League holders, while Newcastle are in the relegation zone.

The question is whether the Magpies can get this deal done as soon as possible.

News Now - Sport News