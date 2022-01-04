Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'need assurances' over £90m star after shock development

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is "the last thing" Tottenham need right now, says journalist Dean Jones.

The 28-year-old's future at Stamford Bridge was thrown into doubt last week after his stunning interview which resulted in Thomas Tuchel dropping him for the Blues' recent 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

What is the latest news involving Lukaku?

Following his interview with Sky Italia, where the Belgian said he is "not happy with the situation" at Chelsea and wants to return to Inter Milan in the near future, he has been linked with a shock move to Tottenham.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lukaku is indeed not happy with life in west London and is eyeing a reunion with former manager Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

The two, of course, worked with each other at Inter before returning to English football, with Lukaku absolutely thriving under the Tottenham boss.

The £90m-rated Belgium international scored 30 goals last season as the Nerazzurri went on to win the Serie A title and end Juventus' dominance of Italian football.

What has Jones said about Lukaku and Tottenham?

For Jones, though, Lukaku is the last thing Spurs need right now. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "From any other club's point of view, they need assurances immediately and deep assurances that Lukaku's character and personality isn't going to rock the boat.

"I mean, a club like Tottenham especially, that's the last thing Spurs need right now."

Do Tottenham need Lukaku?

Most clubs in the world would take Lukaku if given the opportunity. Spurs, though, are one of few outfits in world football who could turn down the chance to sign an elite centre-forward like the Chelsea man.

In Harry Kane, who has scored well over 200 goals for the north London side, Spurs have their No.9.

The option of playing a formation like 3-5-2 to accommodate two strikers also looks to be off the table, as that would make it hard to find a spot in the team for winger Son Heung-min.

Son, Spurs' top scorer in the Premier League this season, is obviously a player Conte will not want to leave out.

Furthermore, unless Kane leaves the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Lukaku switching west London for north London seems unlikely to say the least.

There is also the small fact that Chelsea paid £97.5m for the former Inter player to solve their goalscoring problems. Would they really sell him to their fierce rivals and at a price Daniel Levy would be willing to pay? The answer is probably not.

