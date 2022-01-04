FIFA 22: Outrageous Denis Zakaria Objectives Card Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

New leaks have emerged on social media that show an insane card could be arriving in the Objectives section of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT) in the form of the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The Switzerland international is a respected player in this year's game, thanks to his solid stats on his gold card and multiple links with Bundesliga players.

Zakaria's standard 80-rated card is a respectable version to have in any starter team with 83 pace and 84 physical, but his in-form and Rulebreakers cards took him to the next level, even though he is not worth a great deal on the transfer market due to the crash.

With this in mind, there appear to be plans in place to release a fourth version of the player with the FUT Headliners promo in full swing and with Team 2 on the horizon.

This will be the last promo until Team of the Year (TOTY) comes out later this month and those that continue to grind the game are always looking for a way to claim themselves free players.

Read more: FIFA 22 FUT Headliners: Release Date, Leaks And Everything We Know So Far

Denis Zakaria Objectives Card

This is according to FUT Sheriff on Twitter, who revealed that Zakaria will be getting his own Headliners card and will be placed in the Objectives section of FUT.

He described Zakaria as a "very easy" objective to complete and predicted the stats to be hugely impressive, with 90 pace, 78 shooting, 82 passing, 83 dribbling, 87 defending and 91 physical - very strong for a central defensive midfielder (CDM).

Those stats are predicted at the time of writing and nothing has been confirmed by EA. However, if this card does arrive in FUT, then Zakaria could cause huge problems to opposing attackers.

His pace alone will be enough to put the fear of God into those that come across the Swiss middle man and appears to be a no-brainer to go out and get if the objective does turn out to be as simple as Sheriff makes out.

It will be interesting to see, if this card is real, how many gamers go out and complete his Objective and how many teams he will feature in this weekend's FUT Champions game mode.

WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE

You can find all of the latest FIFA 22 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News