Toni Kroos has been one of the best midfielders of the 21st century.

The German made his debut for Bayern Munich in 2007 and, after two successful stints on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, he established himself as one of Der FCB's key players.

He made the move to Real Madrid in 2014 and he has been one of the first names on the team sheet ever since.

The German has done some extraordinary things during his career.

One of his most genius moments on a football pitch came at the start of 2020.

Kroos was in Real Madrid's starting lineup for their Supercopa de Espana semi-final on January 8, 2020.

He managed to break the deadlock after just 15 minutes - and in quite incredible fashion.

Real were given a corner and Kroos went over to take the set-piece.

Kroos put the ball down on the spot and saw that Valencia's goalkeeper, Jaume Domenech, was off his goal line.

Kroos realised that he had an opportunity to score and he showed great audacity in going for goals. Remarkably, he managed to curl a beautiful right-footed effort into the net.

It's one thing to realise that Domenech was off his line, but to have the technical ability to pull the shot off is just remarkable.

Fan footage of his goal from right behind the corner flag emerged shortly after the game, which Real won 3-1.

And it makes his goal look even better, Watch it below...

Kroos really is a genius.

Now 32, the midfielder continues to thrive for Real Madrid and is still one of the best midfielders in the world.

He will be pivotal as Real chase La Liga and Champions League glory in the 2021/22 season.

