Everton transfer news: 'The sooner the better' - Fresh claim emerges on £27m star

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed the quicker Everton can offload the out of favour Lucas Digne the better as they ‘need the money to reinvest’ in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old hasn’t featured for the Toffees since 1 December after having a dispute with manager Rafa Benitez over his role within the Spaniard’s tactical setup.

What is the latest news involving Digne?

It’s claimed that the attack-minded full-back grew frustrated with his more defensive role in the 61-year-old’s safety-first approach, feeling his new responsibilities limited his ability to influence games.

Benitez’s decision to take Digne off set-pieces was another significant blow, and the fall-out between the two led to the France international being dropped from the first-team squad following the Merseyside derby defeat last month.

Despite the former Valencia and Napoli boss appearing to initially open the door to the defender’s return, it now seems as though an imminent exit is inevitable.

The Everton hierarchy have already secured the services of former Dynamo Kiev full-back Vitaliy Mykolenko for £18 million as a replacement, paving the way for Digne to depart.

With Nathan Patterson also arriving on Merseyside, it’s set to be a busy and expensive month for Benitez and co, and they could be required to offload some unwanted stars to balance the books.

Therefore, Jones believes the Goodison Park outfit must sanction Digne’s sale as soon as possible, providing extra funds to reinforce the first-team squad further.

What has Jones said about Digne?

Everton’s financial struggles over the summer were well documented, with Benitez only spending a mere £1.7m on the signing of Demarai Gray.

As a result, it’s clear the Blues may be forced to part ways with Digne this winter, and Jones reckons an early departure is the best outcome.

He told GiveMeSport: “Now that it's become clear that he hasn't got a long-term future at the club, kind of the quicker they can offload him the better because they need money to reinvest.

“We all know that they haven't got that much money to play with.”

Would Digne be a big loss?

Digne - who is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt - has been one of Everton’s standout performers since his arrival from Barcelona back in August 2018, scoring six goals and providing 20 assists in 127 appearances.

And although he’s failed to have a huge impact in the final third of the pitch this season, he’s still averaged 1.2 crosses in his 13 top-flight outings, with 1.7 key passes and 2.5 tackles, placing him in the top three compared to his teammates for each metric, as per WhoScored.

It's evident that Digne’s exit would be a significant setback in Everton’s development, and one that would place even more pressure on Benitez to turn things around quickly.

With Everton winning just one of their last 12 top-flight fixtures, doubts are beginning to emerge over the Spaniard's future.

