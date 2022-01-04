Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Boxing. The sweet science. A sport that separates the men (and women) from the boys (and girls).

Not everyone is a fan of one of the most brutal professions around, but what cannot be refuted is that boxing has made a lot of people very rich. Some more than others.

Stepping into the ring takes a different kind of bravery; some would say foolhardiness. But with the peril comes reward. Sevenfold.

So who exactly is the richest man ever to step foot into a boxing ring? Well, thanks to the Manchester Evening News, we now know!

10) Wladimir Klitschko (£58 million)

Coming in at number 10 is one of the true great heavyweights. Wladimir Klitschko dominated the division for over a decade.

Holding five belts for six years, Dr. Steelhammer made light work of almost everyone he came up against and made the most money in his last two fights, receiving huge paydays for fights against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Retiring after his loss to the roaring Briton in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, Klitschko's financial legacy was solidified.

9) Anthony Joshua (£60 million)

Klitschko's final opponent has been the poster boy that has put heavyweight boxing back on the map.

Despite only having 26 professional bouts, AJ has become everything and more after winning gold in London 2012. His bank balance has also risen to the occasion.

Selling one million pay-per-view buys seven times in his career, almost two million watched him defeat Joseph Parker.

Despite having now lost twice, Joshua will remain box-office for the remainder of his career and far beyond.

8) Sugar Ray Leonard (£88 million)

A two-time Olympic gold medallist, Sugar Ray Leonard lit up the 1980s as one of the 'Four Kings' with Marvin Hagler, Roberto Duran and Tommy Hearns.

Enjoying a boxing career that lasted for two decades, Leonard was an undisputed welterweight champion and claimed a welterweight title from all four major boxing governing bodies.

Also winning middleweight, light middleweight, super middleweight and heavyweight gold, BoxRec ranks the North Carolinian as the 23rd greatest boxer of all time.

Should Sugar Ray have existed in the modern generation, his earnings would surely have been significantly higher.

7) Tyson Fury (£100 million)

Though Tyson Fury will never have Deontay Wilder on his Christmas card list, the Gypsy King cannot deny his trilogy with the Bronze Bomber has raked in the cash.

Now breaking the £100 million mark in career earnings, the enigmatic WBC champ is reported to have a net worth of between £100m and £120m following his latest win over Wilder, although the figure could be far higher.

Having recently signed an £80m five-fight deal with ESPN, Fury could easily scale the list in the coming years, with bouts against Joshua possibly sending his money pot through the roof.

Celebrity will then surely beckon for Fury when he hangs up the gloves, as will further riches.

6) Lennox Lewis (£103 million)

Perhaps a little surprisingly, given modern money but not down to sheer boxing pedigree, Lennox Lewis is the highest Briton in the list at number six.

A man who defeated Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Vitali Klitschko, Lewis was the man in the heavyweight division for some considerable time, as his box-office skills proved.

5) Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (£105 million)

The pound for pound best fighter on the planet, Canelo Alvarez is the richest active fighter on the list.

Having stepped into Floyd Mayweather's boots since his official retirement, Canelo continues to dazzle millions globally with fight after fight of in-ring mastery.

The Mexican faced Mayweather in the third-most watched bout of all time - Alvarez' only defeat to date.

Canelo has gone on to have 15 further PPV's which were all viewed by over one million subscribers.

A walking and talking gold mine.

4) Oscar de la Hoya (£148 million)

Simply put, Oscar de la Hoya was one of the first real fighters to smash the money ceiling.

Hauling in millions during his storied career, millions watched his 1998 bout with Mexican great Julio Cesar Chavez.

A champion at super featherweight, lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight, light middleweight and middleweight, The Golden Boy paved the way for Mayweather in terms of financial clout.

De la Hoya has gone on to front his own Golden Boy Promotions, under the banner of which Canelo fought for many years.

3) Manny Pacquiao (£163 million)

Manny Pacquiao was and is a true legend of the sport. No single person could argue that fact.

The only fighter to win 12 titles in eight different weight divisions, PacMan's sheer longevity aids his position so high up in the list.

Aside from his legendary clash with Floyd Mayweather, contests with Marco Antonio Barrera, Ricky Hatton, Miguel Cotto and Juan Manuel Marquez have been his biggest other money spinners.

2) George Foreman (£222 million)

A name that might surprise a little in terms of his position, when all is considered after his time in the ring also, George Foreman was more than just a boxer. He also made a mean toasted sandwich.

Making over £200 million in selling his patented grills, Foreman was a highly successful businessman.

Taking in a 28-year career, the big Texan won two world heavyweight crowns and an Olympic gold medal in Mexico City during 1968.

A man who will go down in sporting history thanks to his part in the Rumble in the Jungle with Muhammad Ali, 81 fights and another late heavyweight title reign made Foreman a very wealthy man.

1) Floyd Mayweather (£400 million)

Largely predictable, Floyd Mayweather stomps on the competition as the richest fighter of all time, by almost double that of Foreman's earnings.

Featuring in the top four most-watched fights ever, the man they call Money has frequently lived up to his billing.

Even with a professional career behind him, more exhibition bouts surely lay ahead and with said bouts still capturing the sporting imagination, Mayweather will continue to pile up his mountains of cash for years to come yet.

Just like his record, Mayweather is unbeatable in boxing's rich list.

