West Ham transfer news: Irons want £23.4m striker, agent has 'close links to Hammers'

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that West Ham United could swoop to sign Gabriel Barbosa in the January transfer window as they look to bring a new striker into the club.

The Hammers are reportedly seeking a new forward in this transfer window as they look to provide support and back-up to Michail Antonio, who remains the only out-and-out senior striker at the club.

What’s the latest with West Ham?

The Hammers have been in fine form recently and recorded another victory at the weekend, beating Crystal Palace 3-2.

David Moyes’ side were 3-0 up at half-time but were pegged back late on, as Palace scored twice in the final 10 minutes.

Still, the Irons were able to hold out and record a big victory in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

Manager Moyes has claimed that the club are willing to spend in the January transfer window and they have been linked with a potential swoop to sign Barbosa, who is known as Gabigol.

The striker, who is valued at £23.4m by Transfermarkt, had been in electric form for Flamengo, scoring 29 goals in 43 games in the 2020/21 season. He has scored a total of 84 goals for the club.

He is still just 25 and has won 17 caps for Brazil, scoring five goals, and O’Rourke believes that the club could potentially do a deal to bring him into the club, as his agent has close links with the Irons.

What did O’Rourke say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said: "Good striker and also his agent, who is trying to find him a club in Europe right now, has close links to West Ham so wouldn't rule that one out necessarily."

Would Barbosa improve West Ham?

They need a striker so the answer has to be yes.

Antonio is the only current option under Moyes and his injury record is not exceptional, either, as he has, per Transfermarkt, missed games in all of the last five seasons.

This season, too, he has undergone a major dip in form in recent weeks, scoring two goals in his last 11 games, compared to scoring six goals in eight games at the start of the season.

Having a genuine alternative is necessary for Moyes and would offer some real tactical flexibility.

The Brazilian is strong, pacey, can finish, and can also play on the right wing as well as through the middle.

The fact that he is valued at just over £20m, this could be a deal that the Hammers try to do, and he would be an excellent signing.

