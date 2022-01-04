Saints transfer news: 'Southampton have been looking at' in-demand £25m gem

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tom Barclay reckons that Southampton are one of several Premier League clubs hoping to sign Ben Brereton Diaz this month.

The Chile international has become one of the most in-demand strikers this season following his blistering form for Blackburn.

What's the latest news with Brereton Diaz?

It's been quite some season for the 22-year-old, who's scored more goals in 2021-2022 than in his whole career combined.

Brereton Diaz had only scored 18 goals, but recently hit the 20-goal mark in just 25 Championship appearances to help Blackburn established themselves as top-two contenders.

He's already scored in 14 games this season, which has included four braces and a hat-trick in a 5-1 victory over Cardiff back in September.

Only Aleksander Mitrovic (22) has outscored the youngster in English football this season, which has attracted the attention of Leeds, Newcastle, and Brighton, with Blackburn likely to demand around £25m for his services.

Southampton are also in the running for his signature, following their struggles in front of goal this season, but Barclay reckons that the price could prove an issue for the South Coast outfit despite their interest.

What did Barclay say about Brereton Diaz?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He's someone that Southampton have been looking at, but so have many other clubs. And with every goal he scores, he's got 20 now, it might be tricky to get him, with how much he would cost."

Do Southampton need another striker?

Ralph Hasenhuttl currently has four at his disposal in Shane Long, Armando Broja, Adam Armstrong, and Che Adams.

However, those four are not exactly firing on all cylinders, with only nine Premier League goals between them this season.

Southampton did score six goals in their three festive games, but only one of those came from a striker, with captain James Ward-Prowse stepping up to the plate by netting in each.

They do sit a healthy 10 points above the relegation-zone, but only Wolves and the bottom-three have scored fewer, proving exactly how badly Hasenhuttl could do with a prolific marksman in his squad.

