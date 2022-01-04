FIFA 22 Odsonne Edouard Record Breaker SBC: How to Complete, Price and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Odsonne Edouard has received a special Record Breaker card and we have all the details you need to know to unlock this card.

The 23-year-old is loving life at Crystal Palace since his move from Celtic in the summer and the fanbase in South London are loving his performances.

The Frenchman started life brilliantly at the Eagles when he made his debut as a substitute in the emphatic 3-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season.

He scored after 28 seconds after coming on the pitch in the 84th minute, and this was the quickest goal scored by a substitute in the Premier League. He then scored a second in injury time. Due to this amazing stat, the striker has earned himself a record breaker card in FIFA.

Here is everything you need to know about the Odsonne Edouard Record Breaker SBC:

How to Complete the Record Breaker Odsonne Edouard SBC

To unlock his Record Breaker card, you need to complete the squad building challenge. With such a strong card, there is a lot you need to do, and you will need over a million coins to complete it.

There will be multiple different SBC’s you will need to complete in the game. Typically for a player this highly rated, it will take around two-four squads to complete with different challenges and requirements. This challenge will take three squads.

Premier League

Premier League Players: Minimum One

Team of the Week Players: Minimum One

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 82

Team Chemistry: Minimum 75

Top Form

Team of the Week Players: Minimum One

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Team Chemistry: Minimum 70

Les Bleus

France Players: Minimum One

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Team Chemistry: Minimum 65

When it comes to Squad Building Challenges, this Edouard card will cost you some money. If you have a squad that can link to a Premier League player, while still getting 100 Chemistry, then you must obtain this card.

