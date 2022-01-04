Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Theo Walcott will always be thought of highly at Arsenal.

The Englishman joined the club in January 2006 as a 16-year-old, signing in a £12 million move from Southampton.

Walcott enjoyed 13 successful seasons at the north London giants, making 397 appearances and scoring 108 times.

Unfortunately, Walcott suffered a few serious injuries during his time with the club.

And his worst injury occurred in an FA Cup match against fierce rivals Tottenham on January 4, 2014.

Arsenal were leading 2-0 when Walcott went down late with an injury. Walcott could not continue and had to be stretchered off.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The winger was being verbally abused by Spurs fans as he made his way off the pitch.

So, Walcott decided to give some back.

Walcott let out a beaming smile and made a '2-0' gesture to Spurs fans as he was carried off the pitch.

That only riled up Spurs fans ever more. View a video of the moment below...

Roy Keane was working as pundit for the match on ITV and he called out the Spurs fans for their reaction to the gesture.

He said: "Football fans can be idiots. They give players abuse he’s giving a little bit back, we want to see that side of the game. And the Tottenham fans can’t take it. Idiots. Ridiculous."

Football Terrace: Full REACTION as Man City seal late winner at Arsenal!

Walcott ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and was out of action for 11 months.

He was pelted by coins while on the stretcher and, speaking in 2021, he reminisced about the moment.

He said, per talkSPORT: “The knee injury was the worst because I didn’t know I did it at the time, that’s why I did the 2-0 sign to the Tottenham fans.

“I got about £16.32 on my stretcher from all the coins they lobbed at me. That’s why I did it. I could’ve gone and bought some sweets, it was that much."

1 of 20 What is Ronaldo's full name? Ronaldo de Assis Moreira Ronaldo Luiz Nazario de Lima Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro Robson de Souza

News Now - Sport News