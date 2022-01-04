Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'going for' 6'5 star amid £29.3m Fabrizio Romano claim

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones believes that Tottenham Hotspur hold an interest in signing Sven Botman from Lille, with Newcastle United having reportedly seen a bid rejected for the defender.

Reports overnight have suggested that the Ligue 1 club have snubbed an offer worth around £30m from the Magpies and Jones has now floated the prospect of Spurs wanting to sign him too.

What’s the latest with Botman?

The defender has been linked with a move to Newcastle throughout the past few weeks ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

He has been seen as a potential addition to strengthen the defence and also flex the club’s considerable financial muscle.

Botman has made a total of 16 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and registering an assist.

A Netherlands U21 international, Botman is clearly seen as an important member of Lille’s squad, with the club desperate to keep hold of him amid interest from the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano, indeed, has reported that a bid worth €35m (£29.3m) has been rejected for the 6 foot 5 inch star.

Spurs are also likely to be in the market for reinforcements now that the January window is open, with manager Antonio Conte open about their need to secure new signings as they look to qualify for the Champions League.

The club could well allow Joe Rodon to leave on loan this month; the defender has also been linked with a move to Newcastle.

Cristian Romero, a big-money summer signing, has notably suffered with injury woes, and Jones believes that a swoop for Botman could take place.

What did Jones say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “I’ve got a feeling they might be in for Botman. I think there are a few clubs going for Botman and I’ve got a feeling Tottenham are one of them.”

Do Spurs need him?

It really does feel like strengthening their defence needs to be a key priority for Spurs across the next few transfer windows.

Romero, when fit, has emerged as the first-choice centre-back at the club but he is regularly paired with either Eric Dier or Davinson Sanchez.

Both have made mistakes in the position previously, however, and signing a new partner for the Argentina international would be a real boon to Conte as he continually looks to utilise a back three formation.

Botman has emerged as a key player during his time at Ligue 1 and, per fbref, is comparable with Juventus and Italy legend Giorgio Chiellini in terms of his numbers.

He is an excellent passer of the ball and is also strong defensively; Spurs, if they see an opportunity, should try to hijack Newcastle’s bid.

