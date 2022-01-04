Leeds transfer news: Fresh claim potential Elland Road return for £3.15m talent

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed he would be ‘very surprised’ if Leeds United bring Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira back to the club in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old departed Elland Road in a £6.2 million move back in the summer of 2018, but his career has stalled since arriving in Italian football two-and-a-half years ago.

What is the latest news involving Vieira?

According to Club Doria 46 (as relayed by Sport Witness), Leeds are eyeing up a move for their former academy graduate as Marcelo Bielsa looks to bolster his engine room option.

Vieira was considered one of Leeds's brightest and most promising talents after he made 71 senior appearances for the Elland Road outfit following his debut in 2016.

However, things have not gone to plan for the former England under-21 international during his time in Serie A.

The defensive-minded dynamo struggled to establish himself in the starting XI during his first couple of years at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, starting just 26 top-flight matches before being sent out on loan last term.

After joining Hellas Verona at the beginning of 2020/21 in search of regular game-time, Vieira suffered another significant setback, picking up a serious injury to his hamstring and then bicep, limiting him to just five outings in all competitions.

As a result, Sampdoria are now reportedly willing to cut their losses with the youngster – who is valued at £3.15m by Transfermarkt - and are said to be open to his departure this January.

But O’Rourke is unconvinced over the prospect of Vieira returning to Elland Road following his recent struggles overseas.

What has O’Rourke said about Vieira?

With star midfielder Kalvin Phillips set to be sidelined through injury until March, Bielsa is expected to sign some additional cover and competition in the middle of the park.

O’Rourke doesn’t believe the Argentine tactician will turn his attention to Vieira, though, with the youngster yet to make an appearance this season.

He told GiveMeSport: “I'd be very surprised if this deal was to happen.”

Would Vieira be a good signing?

Vieira is yet to leave the treatment table in 2021/22 due to his injury concerns, raising serious doubts over his ability to make an instant impact at Leeds, should he make the switch.

Throughout his career, the 5 foot 8 dynamo has averaged 1.7 tackles, 1.3 clearances and 0.5 key passes per game, as per WhoScored.

In contrast, Phillips has managed 2.4 tackles, 1.6 clearances and 0.9 key passes, highlighting the gulf in quality between the former teammates.

Therefore, Bielsa may be better off exploring alternative options in the weeks ahead as he attempts to guide Leeds away from a relegation scrap.

