Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'first to approach' £23.4m new Neymar

Transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that Newcastle United were the first English club to make a move for Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa as they attempt to secure the signing of a new striker this month.

Eddie Howe’s side are reportedly in the market to sign a new forward after Callum Wilson sustained an injury that could leave him out for a number of months.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

The Magpies are seemingly ramping up their plans for new additions in the January window.

Howe is keen to strengthen in defence and up front, per reports, but they are meeting mixed success in the transfer market.

The Guardian has reported that Newcastle are closing in on a deal to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for a fee of around £25m.

However, they have also seen a bid rejected for Lille centre-back Sven Botman, according to Fabrizio Romano, as they attempt to reshape their backline.

Up front, Barbosa has been touted as a target and the man known as Gabigol in his native Brazil has also had interest from West Ham United.

The Flamengo striker has been with the club since 2020 and has scored 84 goals in 124 games for them, but he has history of playing in Europe too.

The 25-year-old has featured for both Benfica and Inter Milan and has previously been billed as the “new Neymar”, a tag that is attached to a number of promising Brazilian players.

And Jones has revealed that the Magpies were the first club to make an enquiry as to his availability this month, with Flamengo responding that they are not willing to countenance any sort of loan deal.

What did Jones say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the transfer insider said: “He has been touted around England quite a bit ahead of this window. Newcastle were actually the first to approach them and show interest in signing him.

“They wanted to know the conditions that would be involved but Flamengo indicated that they would not be willing to discuss a potential loan at this point, only a permanent transfer, so that’s where it stands.”

Would Barbosa be a good signing?

Most strikers would improve Newcastle at this point.

Wilson has scored six goals for the club in the Premier League this season but only one other player has netted more than once, with that being winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Now Wilson is injured, Newcastle simply have to bring in a striker who can score goals and Barbosa appears to fit the bill.

He has been in excellent form for Flamengo and is valued at £23.4m by Transfermarkt, a fee that would surely be within the Magpies’ reach after their takeover.

They need to make it a priority to reach an agreement with the Brazilian club.

