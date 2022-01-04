Everton transfer news: £142m maestro 'would be interested' in PL move this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho would be interested in a move back to the Premier League amid links to Everton, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The 29-year-old has only made five starts in La Liga this season and it now looks like he could be off this month.

What is the latest news involving Coutinho?

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Everton are just one club who are considering making a move for Coutinho, who is reportedly on a £200,000-a-week contract.

The Brazilian attacker joined Barcelona from Everton's rivals Liverpool in a stunning £142m deal back in 2018, but things have simply not worked out for him in Spain.

Last season, Coutinho made just 12 league appearances, though that was partly down to injury, while the campaign prior he joined Bayern Munich on loan after some difficult moments at the Nou Camp.

"In Barcelona a lot of things did not turn out as we had imagined," he said during his unveiling at Bayern (via BBC Sport).

What has O'Rourke said about Coutinho to Everton?

O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT that he can definitely see Coutinho returning to the Premier League amid this talk of Everton being interested.

When asked about a potential move to Everton this month, the transfer insider said: "Yeah, I could definitely see Coutinho coming back to the Premier League. Obviously he doesn't figure in Barcelona's plans going forward.

"He was a major success in the Premier League with Liverpool. Coutinho I'm sure would be interested in a move back to England just to get his career back on track."

Can Everton land Coutinho?

If the Toffees really want Coutinho and the attacking midfielder is keen on a return to England, then they probably have a good chance of signing him.

Given how much his stock has dropped over the last few years, with Transfermarkt now valuing him at just £16.2m, it is hard to imagine the Premier League's elite like Manchester City, Chelsea and former club Liverpool being interested.

The 63-cap Brazil international has worked with Rafael Benitez during their time at Inter Milan, so that could also work in the Merseyside outfit's favour.

Whether owner Farhad Moshiri would be willing to offer the player anything close to the wages he is currently on, though, is another story, while you also have to wonder if Everton fans would tolerate another ex-Liverpool man joining their club.

Whatever the case, this story does seem to have legs and from Coutinho's perspective, if he does desire a move back to the English top flight, then Goodison Park may be his most realistic option.

