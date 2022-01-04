Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brock Lesnar may have walked out of Day 1 with the WWE Championship, but that was far from the original plan for the show.

WWE announced hours before the show on Saturday night that Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID-19 and would be unable to make the show.

As such, Brock Lesnar was added to the WWE Championship match that was also scheduled for the show, which he ended up winning.

While Lesnar winning may not have been the original plan for the show, reports suggest that Big E was always going to drop his title.

Dave Meltzer, writing for Sports Illustrated, is reporting that WWE originally planning on having Seth Rollins beat Big E for the WWE Championship.

However, WWE ended up changing its plans when Reigns tested positive for COVID, opting to have Lesnar win the title instead

The original plan to build for WrestleMania, whatever it was, changed greatly when Lesnar pinned Big E to win the WWE title to end Saturday’s show. The original scripted plan for the show was for Big E to lose the championship, but to Seth Rollins, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and the champion instead lost his title to Lesnar as the result of another positive test.

As of right now, there is no word on the plans that WWE originally had for Seth Rollins coming out of Day 1, just that he was going into 2022 as the WWE Champion.

It's also unclear what WWE now has in store for Rollins, and if the creative direction will eventually see him beat Lesnar to win the title.

Speaking of future plans, reports have also stated that the plan for WrestleMania is still for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to share the ring, which you can read more about by clicking here.

