Crystal Palace transfer news: Fresh update emerges on 73-goal Eagles target eyeing PL move

Journalist Tom Barclay does not believe AS Roma striker Borja Mayoral will be joining Crystal Palace this month.

The 24-year-old is currently on loan at Jose Mourinho's side from Real Madrid, but there has been talk about that being terminated before a potential move to the Eagles.

What is the latest news involving Mayoral?

Italian newspaper La Nazione (via Sport Witness) reported last month that Real Madrid have held talks with Palace over the potential sale of Mayoral.

According to the outlet, the Spanish giants are looking for a fee of around €15m (£12.6m) for their player.

Mayoral has barely played this season, making just one league start in the first half of this campaign, making it no surprise that he is being linked with an exit from the Stadio Olimpico.

Despite being overlooked by Mourinho, Mayoral obviously does have his qualities after scoring 17 goals in all competitions last term.

What has Barclay said about Mayoral?

Barclay thinks Mayoral and his people may indeed be pushing for a move due to the Spaniard's current situation at Roma. However, The Sun journalist does not think a transfer to Palace is going to happen this month.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the football reporter said: "He's not getting the game time he wants at Roma, so maybe they're looking for a move ideally to the Premier League. So that's why it [the links] keeps happening, I don't know. But I don't think that's going to happen from a Palace point of view."

Do Palace need Mayoral?

As already mentioned, Mayoral is capable of finding the back of the net. In total, the former Spain U21 international has 73 goals in 230 appearances.

However, Palace are probably not in a position where they desperately need to sign a new No.9.

The goals have dried up for Christian Benteke of late, but he had shown good form earlier in the season, grabbing a brace against Burnley, proving that he can be of value.

But most significantly, though, the Eagles paid £14m to sign Odsonne Edouard from Celtic last summer.

With 29 goals to their name, Palace are also in the top 10 for goals scored in the Premier League this term (via WhoScored).

Furthermore, it would be a surprise if Patrick Vieira did make signing a new centre-forward a priority in this transfer window, though you can never say never.

From Mayoral's point of view, he just needs to get out of Roma, with the on-loan No.9 far from Mourinho's thinking right now.

