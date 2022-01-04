FIFA 22 FUT Headliners: Seko Fofana's Insane Stats Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The FIFA 22 FUT Headliners promo is currently live this week and leaks on social media have revealed what Headliners Seko Fofana's stats will be when these special cards are released.

Seko Fofana has not got the best base card on Ultimate Team when it comes to fitting the meta, but he is improving year on year and he has been great for Lens in Ligue 1.

There seems to be a promo released every week currently in Ultimate Team, and with Team of the Year on the way, it doesn’t look like the promos will be stopping anytime soon.

If the latest leaks are to be true, then we are in for a great second team in thisHeadliners promo. The Seko Fofana card is going to cost players a decent amount of coins should they want to buy him.

Read More: FIFA 22 FUT Headliners: Release Date, Leaks And Everything We Know So Far

Seko Fofana Official Headliners Card Stats Leaked

Midfielders were given huge pace boosts in the game mode in FIFA 22, and this has made the Frenchman’s upcoming FIFA card very overpowered.

With leaks around FIFA surfacing on a daily basis on Twitter around upcoming promos, EA SPORTS have a right to be frustrated, but these leaks have revealed that the Headliners promo will be a lot of fun.

These latest leaks have been revealed by FutSheriff, and if they are to be believed, then he is going to be one of the most overpowered players in the game mode.

Seko Fofana's stats are:

Pace: 85

Dribbling: 87

Shooting: 82

Defending: 85

Passing: 86

Physical: 89

His official rating is 88. With the card being so high, there is no doubt that he will be one of the best defenders in Ultimate Team.

These Headliner cards will receive automatic upgrades if they earn an in-form card (TOTW). They might also receive upgrades if their teams go on a certain win streak.

Seko Fofana will most likely be in packs when the promo goes live on Friday 7th January 2022 at 6PM GMT.

There is a whole team that will be released and these special cards will be either in packs, able to unlock in objectives, or obtained via Squad Building Challenges.

If you are not one of the lucky few to pack this Fofana card, you will probably have to spend at least a couple of hundred thousand coins in order to buy him off the transfer market.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page for all the latest FUT updates.

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News