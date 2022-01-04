Tottenham transfer news: Daniel Levy 'open to letting 6'2 attacker leave'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that Tottenham are open to letting Dele Alli leave this month.

The midfielder, 6ft4, made a couple of starts over the festive period but was overlooked against Watford on New Year's Day and doesn't appear to be part of Antonio Conte's long-term plans.

Therefore, O'Rourke believes that a January move could be on the cards for the 25-year-old.

What's the latest news with Alli?

Alli's recent outing against Southampton did mean that he's already played more minutes of Premier League football in 2021-2022 than he did throughout the whole of last season. However, of late, it's been a struggle for Alli, who's featured in just four of Spurs' last 12 league fixtures.

He did start the draw with Liverpool and caught the eye with an improved performance, but he was unable to repeat the feat – albeit in an unfamiliar wide-right role – against the Saints, before Conte opted to bring on the likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil ahead of him when his side were searching for a winner at Watford.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano initially thought that Conte was hoping to get the best out of Alli, but he's since been linked with Newcastle and even a shock move to West Ham.

What did O'Rourke say about Alli?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Obviously Spurs are open to letting Dele Alli move on and I'm sure West Ham, like a number of Premier League clubs, have looked at Dele Alli's availability."

Do Tottenham still need Alli?

For FA Cup games, like Sunday's clash with Morecambe, Alli is perfect, whilst he remains a decent option off the bench despite his goalscoring tally in recent years falling off a cliff, with only 14 in the Premier League since the beginning of the 2018-2019 season.

But not only are the likes of Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, and Heung Min Son all ahead of Alli in the attacking positions, Conte is looking to strengthen his squad with signings this month, which is only likely to see the former MK Dons youngster slip even further down the pecking order.

Therefore, given his struggles in recent times, if Alli does end up leaving before the window closes, he's not a player Tottenham are likely to miss.

