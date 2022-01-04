Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'big admirers' of £36m star Fabinho wants at Anfield

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool are "big admirers" of Leeds United winger Raphinha, says transfer insider Peter O'Rourke.

According to O'Rourke, the 25-year-old is on the list of many clubs, with the Reds being one of those outfits.

What is the latest news involving Raphinha?

TNT Sports recently claimed that Raphinha was close to joining Bayern Munich in a €50m (around £42m) deal.

However, the Daily Mirror, while confirming Bayern's interest in the player, have reported that he will not push for a move this month.

The same report also stated that Raphinha is wanted by Liverpool, something his agent confirmed back in October.

"Liverpool do like him and there were some approaches, but nothing official. Leeds wanted to keep him for another season," ex-Chelsea and Barcelona star Deco, who now represents Raphinha, told Globo.

A move to Liverpool is something Raphinha's Brazilian team-mate Fabinho has spoken about, too.

"Since he arrived in the Premier League, he has had very good performances and highlights," the Reds midfielder said to UOL. "For Liverpool, I was hoping that would happen. But in the end, he stayed with Leeds."

What has O'Rourke said about Raphinha to Liverpool?

O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are indeed fans of Raphinha, but they could face fierce competition for his signature, with a host of other outfits also keen on the Brazil international.

Speaking to GMS, the football journalist said: "He figures on the list of a lot of clubs. The likes of Liverpool, big admirers of the Brazilian."

What would Raphinha bring to Liverpool?

Going forward, practically everything. The £36m-rated ace has proven to be such a dangerous attacker since arriving at Leeds from Rennes back in 2020.

He has shown that he is a goal threat, registering eight times in 17 league appearances this season while averaging 3.1 shots per match - no Whites player is taking more (via WhoScored).

Raphinha is also causing full-backs problems with his dribbling. Currently, the former Rennes man is averaging an impressive 2.4 dribbles per game, which is also the most in Marcelo Bielsa's squad.

Ultimately, you can see why Jurgen Klopp would want to bring him to Anfield and why Liverpool legend Graeme Souness likes him "a lot".

But at the same time, Bielsa and Leeds will obviously not want to lose that, especially now as the club battles to beat the drop. The Whites are far from safe so cannot afford to be losing any of their key players this month.

