Chelsea transfer news: 6'3 superstar's Stamford Bridge future 'suddenly looks in doubt'

Journalist Dean Jones reckons that Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea future suddenly looks in serious doubt.

The Belgian recently gave an interview with Sky Sport Italia and said that he wasn't happy with his role under Thomas Tuchel this season before hinting that he would like to return to Inter Milan in the not too distant future, despite only leaving the Italian giants for Chelsea last summer.

What's the latest news with Lukaku?

The timing of the interview was strange from Lukaku's point of view. Not only has he recently returned from Covid-19, but the £90m-rated frontman hasn't exactly been firing on all cylinders since making his return to Stamford Bridge.

His opening goal against Brighton last week was just his fifth Premier League goal in 13 games, struggling to replicate the kind of form that he showed for Inter last season.

Lukaku told the outlet that he was frustrated with Tuchel's system, and whilst also saying that he's professional and won't give up, he made his feelings clear about wanting to play for Inter again.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Lukaku met with Tuchel for talks on Monday, and is hoping to be recalled to the squad for the Carabao Cup tie with Tottenham on Wednesday following positive discussions.

The transfer guru also said that the striker won't be sold this month, but Jones reckons that Lukaku's future in West London is on the rocks.

What did Jones say about Lukaku?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Suddenly, it looks like his whole future is in doubt, so it's a strange one for him. Ultimately, from the outside, it looks like a player is trying to be bigger than the club, and that's never going to be the case."

Has anyone been linked with Lukaku?

The club that the 28-year-old is being linked with doesn't come as a great surprise.

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport believe that a reunion with Antonio Conte could be on the cards at Tottenham, with the former Inter Milan boss set to ditch his chase for Dusan Vlahovic to bring the Belgian to North London.

But a more realistic move would be to Manchester City, who are yet to sign a Sergio Aguero replacement, although their blistering form would suggest they don't need one.

In Lukaku's interview he revealed that he rejected a move to the Etihad Stadium in 2020, but with his Chelsea career appearing to hang in the balance, you wouldn't back against him turning them down for a second time.

