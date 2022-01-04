Old Trafford transfer news: £32m 'top quality' star is 'gettable' for Man United

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara is a ‘gettable’ transfer target for Manchester United in the January transfer window, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks following the arrival of his former manager Ralf Rangnick.

What is the latest news involving Haidara?

According to The Sun, United could be tempted to cough up his £32 million release clause over the winter in order to strengthen their engine room options.

Rangnick was in charge at Leipzig when he signed Haidara for the German outfit from their sister club Red Bull Salzburg and lauded the youngster’s quality upon his arrival.

With the 63-year-old tactician renowned for his innovative Gegenpressing style of play, the temptation to secure the services of a player already familiar with his demands is obvious.

The base of United’s midfield has long been considered an area of weakness, with doubts over the quality of current options such as Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic due to their underwhelming performances.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

And Haidara could be the ideal candidate to sure things up in the middle of the park, adding some much-needed stability and defensive reinforcements.

However, despite O’Rourke believing the Mali international is a realistic target, he’s not convinced that the 20-time English champions will be carrying out any business in January.

What has O’Rourke said about Haidara?

The transfer expert states that the link between United and Haidara is an obvious one, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll sanction a deal.

Man United close in on signing wonderkid Julian Alvarez! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

O’Rourke told GiveMeSport: “The Haidara one is the obvious link. Rangnick will know him from his RB Leipzig times. A top-quality player and also has a buy-out clause in his contract as well.

“So again, he is gettable, but I just don't see Manchester United doing anything in January.”

Would Haidara be a good signing?

The defensive-minded midfielder has established himself as a crucial cog in Leipzig’s setup over the last two years, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 101 appearances.

However, it’s his overall performances that have really caught the eye.

1 of 15 Which club did Luis Nani start his professional career at? Benfica Porto Sporting CP Braga

As per FBref.com, Haidara has averaged 6.08 progressive passes per 90 this term, 6.70 successful pressures and 2.27 blocks, outperforming McTominay in each metric.

The underlying numbers, therefore, suggest that the versatile African could offer an upgrade on Rangnick’s current options, meaning the United hierarchy must carefully consider a move this winter.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News