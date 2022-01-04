Tottenham transfer news: Key developments expected by 'end of this week'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that there should be clarity on Tottenham Hotspur’s targets in defence by the end of the week.

Manager Antonio Conte has revealed that he believes the club need additions in the January transfer window as they look to compete at the top end of the table.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

The club are currently sixth in the Premier League table, just two points behind Arsenal in fourth place, but they have two games in hand on their bitter north London rivals.

Spurs will play the Gunners later this month, on the 19th, with January holding a vital set of fixtures for the club.

They play Chelsea three times, twice in the EFL Cup and once in the league, while also taking on Morecambe in the third round of the FA Cup.

Conte has yet to lose in the league while manager of Spurs and they beat Watford 1-0 at the weekend, thanks to Davinson Sanchez’s 96th-minute winner.

The Athletic has reported that the club are interested in a deal to sign a striker and a right wing-back in the January window.

And Jones believes that there will also be a swoop for a centre-back, with targets set to be identified by the end of this week.

What’s he said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said: “I reckon by the end of this week we’ll have a better grasp on what names are emerging as potential centre-back targets.”

Do Spurs need a centre-back?

One has to think that the answer to this is yes.

Conte favours a back-three formation and has utilised one in every game he has played in the Premier League this season.

Spurs have Cristian Romero currently on the treatment table, while the other natural options in the position are Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, and Joe Rodon; Ben Davies has also played as a centre-back, on the left side, throughout the campaign.

Rodon has been linked with a loan move to Newcastle United, while Sanchez has previously been criticised for his mistakes during his spell in north London.

Bringing in a new defender who can play in a back three would hugely improve Spurs as they look to finish in the top four and compete in both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

