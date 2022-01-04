Call of Duty Vanguard Ranked Play: Release Date, Key Details and All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard fans have been begging for ranked play to come to the game, and we have all the latest details around a possible release for this as well as some key details around how it will work.

The latest game in the hugely successful franchise is a lot of fun and is currently being enjoyed by many in the gaming community.

Vanguard is set in World War II, and we have seen some great maps from Call of Duty history remastered in the game like Shipment.

Multiplayer is a huge part of the game, and with many other popular games releasing Ranked Play, the developers of COD should be looking to release it sooner rather than later.

Release Date

Sadly for now, an official release date has not been revealed yet, but it looks like we will not have too long to wait to see this game mode released.

The only release timeframe for Ranked Play for Vanguard is “2022.” No specific dates or timeline for release announced as of now.

For those who do not know, Ranked Play is the same multiplayer maps and game modes, but with a points and ranking system in place to add an extra level of competitiveness.

The ranking in other games typically starts at bronze and in some games ends at diamond, but it is unknown how the ranked system in Call of Duty will work.

No doubt when this ranked play goes live, there will be a lot more gamers wanting to play Vanguard to try and grind to the top of the system. It will be interesting to see if there are rewards available for this game mode.

Ranked Play coming in does not mean it will be the only way to play multiplayer. You will still be able to play away from Ranked Play if you want to.

When more details are released around this, including a release date, we will provide you with all the latest details.

