Manchester United lost for the first time under Ralf Rangnick on Monday evening as they were beaten 1-0 by Wolves at Old Trafford.

Joao Moutinho scored the only goal of the game in the 82nd minute to give the away side the victory.

Wolves were by far the better side on the evening.

United struggled to create anything and were second best in nearly every area of the pitch.

The Red Devils clearly have problems on the pitch and now an alarming report has emerged which details their problems off it.

The Mirror have claimed that Rangnick is 'battling to unite the Manchester United dressing-room' as many have grown tired of their situation at the club.

They claim that as many as 11 players want to leave after becoming disillusioned.

Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly and Dean Henderson are among the players that have become frustrated with their lack of minutes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was accused of having ‘favourites’ and now Rangnick is facing the same problem.

Henderson wants to leave and is desperate to play regularly, but Rangnick is refusing to let him leave.

In addition, cliques are understood to have formed within United’s squad.

While 'many of the players are underwhelmed by Rangnick’s coaching, not impressed by his tactics and disappointed by the quality of his assistants.'

Commenting on the situation at United, a source told the Mirror: 'It’s not good. The atmosphere is really bad and it looks like there are going to be big problems ahead for United.'

United are currently seventh in the Premier League and four points off the top four.

Rangnick has only been at the club for a month but it appears he's already losing the confidence of some of the players.

He has a huge job on his hands as he looks to turn United's season around.

