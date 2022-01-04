Arsenal transfer news: Gunners eye 'fantastic' 21 y/o who 'puts the fear of God into any player'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal transfer target Tariq Lamptey has the potential to play for any club in the world, according to The Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

The transfer window reopened for business at the start of the month and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has set his sights on bringing the Brighton & Hove Albion star to the Emirates Stadium.

What’s the latest news involving Lamptey?

Duncan Castles has claimed on the Transfer Window Podcast that Arsenal have reignited their interest in Lamptey.

The journalist suggests the Gunners have been exploring the ‘parameters of the deal’ and Brighton will not stand in Lamptey’s way if his current employers’ asking price is met.

Lamptey joined the Seagulls for just £3million when he left Chelsea in 2020 and Graham Potter’s side stand to make a tidy profit as Transfermarkt now value the right-back at £16.2million.

The 21-year-old, whose contract still has three-and-a-half-years remaining, has gone on to make 32 appearances for Brighton but missed a sizeable chunk of 2021 due to a long-term injury.

Arsenal have already spent big to prise one of Brighton’s biggest assets away from the Amex Stadium in recent months, with Ben White setting the north Londoners back £50million during the summer transfer window.

What has Tom Barclay said about Lamptey?

Barclay is not surprised that Lamptey has attracted interest thanks to his impressive form since heading to the south coast from Stamford Bridge.

The journalist reckons the Brighton ace has already shown in the early stages of his career that he is capable of securing a move to one of European football’s heavyweights.

Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: "He offers you that electric pace and puts the fear of God into any player.

The Football Terrace: Full REACTION as Man City seal late winner at Arsenal!

"During the Chelsea game last month, Reece James was playing out of position and then got injured but there were times when Lamptey was getting around him and causing him all manner of problems.

"If he can stay fit and carry on the way he is going, I think he could play for anyone. He's brilliant, a fantastic player."

Is it surprising that Arsenal are looking to sign Lamptey?

Arsenal only welcomed a new right-sided full-back a matter of months ago, with Takehiro Tomiyasu making the £19.8million switch from Italian side Bologna on deadline day of the summer transfer window.

The 28-cap Japan international has gone on to make the right-back position his own and been included in the Gunners’ starting line-up regularly.

However, Brighton have conceded five goals less than Arsenal so far in the Premier League season, so Lamptey could offer Arteta’s side even more stability.

Both Lamptey and Tomiyasu have recorded an assist since the campaign got underway, demonstrating they are also a threat in the final third of the pitch.

