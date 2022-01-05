Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'monitoring' £30m Lucas Digne alternative

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea are ‘monitoring’ Barcelona defender Sergino Dest ahead of a potential move in the January transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Blues have suddenly found themselves short of options at wing-back after Ben Chilwell and Reece James both picked up significant injury issues in recent weeks.

What is the latest news involving Chelsea?

After a scintillating start to the campaign, Thomas Tuchel’s charges appeared destined to challenge for the Premier League title in the German’s first full season at the helm.

However, a drop-off in form coincided with several COVID cases and fitness issues, meaning the capital club have now slipped 10 points behind league-leaders Manchester City.

One of Chelsea’s biggest issues has been down the flanks following Chilwell’s ACL setback and James’s hamstring problem.

The replacements of Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta have been unable to provide the same balance between defence and attack as their predecessors did with such ease.

Therefore, Tuchel has been linked with a move for several star names, including wantaway Everton gem Lucas Digne.

Nevertheless, a new candidate has now emerged in the shape of Dest, with The Express claiming the west London outfit are contemplating making a £30 million offer for the highly-rated 21-year-old this winter.

What has Jones said about Dest?

With the USA international able to play on either flank, his versatility could be a hugely valuable asset to Tuchel’s threadbare side in the months ahead.

Jones believes that’s one of the main factors behind Chelsea’s interest in the youngster as they continue to track his progress.

He told GiveMeSport: “They're looking at other options (to Digne) as well. And that's why somebody like Sergino Dest at Barcelona is somebody that they're monitoring or asking about because he's so flexible in terms of his position. He plays on the right, but he can play on the left as well.”

Would Dest be a good signing?

Dest cultivated a reputation as one of the most promising and exciting young full-backs in football after his impressive rise through the ranks at boyhood Ajax earned him a big-money move to Barca.

Since then, the diminutive dynamo has struggled for consistency but has still shown glimpses of his truly top-class potential on numerous occasions.

As per FBref.com, Dest has produced 1.87 tackles this term, 14.2 pressures and 1.40 blocks, outperforming James in each metric.

It’s clear that Tuchel would be securing the services of another elite operator in Dest, and he’s certainly someone who could solve their current injury crisis down the flanks.

